Regional government issues tender to renovate science museum

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has launched a tender for works to modernise and improve the air conditioning installation at the Castilla-La Mancha Science Museum for an amount of 445,553.91 euros.

The Regional Council delegate, Marian Lopez, reported that the tender announcement was published on August 21 on the public sector contracting platform.

Lopez stressed that these are “very necessary works that will improve the experience of visiting one of the busiest museums in our region, for the comfort of visitors, but also for its workers.”

The regional delegate of the council pointed out that the air conditioning of the Science Museum, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, had suffered several serious malfunctions, which prompted the Impulsa CLM organization responsible for management, to carry out repairs worth 50,000 euros. “However, it was necessary to change the entire system, and that is what we will do with this tender,” he added.

The investment of almost half a million euros, as López also wanted to remember, “is added to another amount of 48,000 euros already approved by the Cuenca City Union to repair the roof and facade of the museum.”

This project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the ERDF programme.

Those interested in submitting their offers can do so electronically until September 9, 2024.

Latest news about Ensende Cuenca