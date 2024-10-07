“Regenerative medicine is an alternative to conventional treatments.”

Dr. Carlos Jarabo has extensive experience in musculoskeletal treatment of both professional and amateur athletes, and tissue improvement using regenerative medicine, having been responsible for the medical service of the Real Zaragoza first team. As the medical director of Clínicas Cres, they undergo their consultations every day ZaragozaMadrid, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, different types of patients, the most common being those affected by sports injuries and those suffering from symptoms related to wear and tear and osteoarthritis.

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a disease that affects approximately 30% of the Spanish population over 40 years of age and 80% of those over 65 years of age. Symptoms vary depending on the stage of disease development and the affected joint, as the knee is the most common joint, followed by the hip joint.

What symptoms reveal that a person may suffer from osteoporosis?

It depends on the area affected by osteoarthritis, but the main cause is pain. It increases until it ends up affecting patients’ daily lives.

What factors trigger it?

Risk factors for suffering from osteoarthritis of the hip are primarily age, because the older you are, the greater your risk of developing this condition; Gender. Women are more likely to have obesity, having to support more weight in the joint, stress in the joint, previous injuries to the joint, genetics, bone deformities or certain metabolic diseases.

How to combat the symptoms of osteoporosis?

At Clínicas Cres, we use innovative regenerative medicine treatments to combat musculoskeletal diseases. In some infections, it is more effective than other conventional treatments. Instead of just treating the symptoms, we treat the cause of the problem.

What is regenerative medicine?

the Regenerative medicine It is an alternative to traditional treatments. It is a series of treatments that use biological materials from the patient himself. Thanks to this technique, there is no risk of rejection or adverse effects.

What advantages does regenerative medicine have?

It has many advantages compared to traditional treatments. They are quick, effective and minimally invasive procedures, allowing the patient to quickly return to their daily activities, sometimes within the same day.

How does diet affect the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases?

Nutrition is an essential ally in treating the symptoms of osteoporosis, as well as other musculoskeletal diseases. A critical risk factor in the development of these diseases is being overweight, as overweight people exert a great deal of pressure on load-bearing joints, such as the knee and hip, which promotes cartilage wear and subsequent bone-on-bone friction, leading to pain and stiffness in the joints. . To avoid this, in the diet, it is recommended to put yourself under the hands of health professionals, and it is also recommended to customize diets as much as possible because this is the best way to continue the weight loss process. For this reason, at Clínicas Cres we have it Feeder unitwhere we conduct genetic and nutritional gut microbiome studies.