Red Bull already has Chico Perez’s replacement for 2025 | Halftime

Mexico City / 08/16/2024 10:11:27

In the 2024 season of Formula 1 There have been many rumours about Sergio Perez’s future. Red Bull After his recent performance Grand PrizeAlthough they have already confirmed that he will stay, it seems that his seat is not safe in it. 2025.

Newspaper reports continue to indicate that if he does not raise his level, they may point to his replacement in the Austrian national team, since then Czech Perez He is in 7th place From the general classification of drivers Formula 1.

Yuki Tsunoda, the chosen one?

In recent months, several names have emerged to replace it. Czech Perezand was the strongest Daniel Ricciardo also Liam Lawsonbut Yuki Tsunoda He has raised his hand in recent weeks and will win the race if there are changes.

CEO of Red Bull, Peter BayerHe is the one who gave the name Tsunoda For a chance if a seat opens up on the team, to be his partner. Max VerstappenIt is an idea that she also defends. Helmut Marko.

“Helmut Marko He said; In German they say one swallow does not make a summer. What he means is that if Yuki If you continue to compete at this level consistently, you will be considered eligible for a seat in it. Red Bull“He told Motorsport.

When is Chico Perez’s next race?

he The Great Circus He will return to competition next Friday, August 23. Dutch Grand Prix Which will be on Sunday, August 25th where Sergio Perez and Red Bull They will see activity waiting for improvement from the Mexican.

​