Red Bull acquits Christian Horner of inappropriate conduct

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of misconduct following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by a team employee in Milton Keynes.

The team's parent company, Red Bull, launched an independent investigation in early February after Horner was accused of controlling and inappropriate behavior by a member of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

“The independent investigation into the allegations against Mr. Horner has been completed, and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been dismissed. The complainant has the right to appeal,” Red Bull said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation was fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains proprietary information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, so we will not comment further out of respect for all parties. ..”

“Red Bull will continue to strive to meet the highest standards in the workplace.”

Horner has been in charge of the team since its inception in 2005. Under his leadership, Red Bull has won six Constructors' Championships and seven Drivers' Championships, three of them in a row under Max Verstappen since 2021.

Red Bull enters the new season after the most dominant season in history, in which the team won 21 of the 22 races on the calendar.

The Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which begins on Thursday, February 29.