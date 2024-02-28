Saprissa is on the verge of achieving a breakthrough against Philadelphia Union, but has been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup

02-27-2024



he Subaru Park This obligation includes a decree classified to Philadelphia Union . However, the Americans struggled a lot to qualify for the round of 16.

Ticos arrived bound to win the second leg of their round of 16, losing the first leg 3-2 at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium.

Saprissa He planted himself with everything in which he sought fulfillment Philadelphia But an unfortunate goal in extra time for the locals confirmed their exit from the tournament CONCACAF USA Cup.

-Game actions-

Cuban Luis Paradilla opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match. This alerted the locals who leveled the game through their own Julian Carranza in the 16th minute. However, Quinn Sullivan increased the lead and the key seemed to have been set.

Around the 30th minute, young player Warren Madrigal equalized, made room for himself and leveled the game again with his left foot. The “Beast” was one goal away from equaling the aggregate for the two matches.

The sequel was frantic, but there was only one goal, which came from Mariano Torres. The Argentine scored from a free kick, and at that moment, the score was turned upside down, 5-5 on aggregate.

Saprissa needed another goal so Philadelphia will have to score two more goals on away goals. The matter became more complicated for the Americans when Englishman Jack Elliott received a red card from Honduran referee Sylvain Brown.

– over time –

Everything indicates that the Costa Rican team has everything to score and qualify for the round of 16, except for the Dane Michael Uri Appease the Costa Rican delusion in CONCACAF USA Cup Philadelphia They took the series 6-5 on aggregate.