Recolat visited the science fair in the Trinque Laoquin area

The Mayor of Trinque Laquín, Francisco Recolat, attended and accompanied the activity of the science fair in his district held at the Agricultural School No. 1 of 30 de Agosto, where many scientific and technological projects and works were presented, with original contributions from students of all levels and methods of educational efforts, becoming a space To meet, reflect and include.

The mayor was accompanied by the director of the decentralized entity, Alicia Ramudo, and the director of municipal education, Marisol Basso. The Director of Environment and Sustainable Development, Facundo Splendiani, was also present.

The opening ceremony was attended by Area Chief Inspector Hugo Paoltroni, directors, teachers, students, residents and the educational community of the host institution.

The Science Fair is part of the work of the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province of Buenos Aires, and during its development the student exhibitors present their projects, carry out demonstrations, provide clarifications and answer questions about the methodology used and the conclusions reached to the visiting public in general and to the residents in particular who evaluate the projects.

The overall goal is to promote scientific and technological research as a means of stimulating the teaching of science and technology in classrooms to enhance critical and reflective capacity.