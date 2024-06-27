June 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Recolat visited the science fair in the Trinque Laoquin area

Recolat visited the science fair in the Trinque Laoquin area

Zera Pearson June 27, 2024 1 min read

The Mayor of Trinque Laquín, Francisco Recolat, attended and accompanied the activity of the science fair in his district held at the Agricultural School No. 1 of 30 de Agosto, where many scientific and technological projects and works were presented, with original contributions from students of all levels and methods of educational efforts, becoming a space To meet, reflect and include.

The mayor was accompanied by the director of the decentralized entity, Alicia Ramudo, and the director of municipal education, Marisol Basso. The Director of Environment and Sustainable Development, Facundo Splendiani, was also present.

The opening ceremony was attended by Area Chief Inspector Hugo Paoltroni, directors, teachers, students, residents and the educational community of the host institution.

The Science Fair is part of the work of the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province of Buenos Aires, and during its development the student exhibitors present their projects, carry out demonstrations, provide clarifications and answer questions about the methodology used and the conclusions reached to the visiting public in general and to the residents in particular who evaluate the projects.

The overall goal is to promote scientific and technological research as a means of stimulating the teaching of science and technology in classrooms to enhance critical and reflective capacity.

See also  Efficient offices promote well-being and comfort

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

I’m an expert in architecture for well-being so you can discover if your home (and building) is healthy

June 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

“Sustainability is the path to well-being”

June 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

INCA researchers participate in the International Soil Science Symposium

June 26, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Sinkhole swallows football field in America: Shocking video!

June 27, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Wall Street closes “optimistic” awaiting the publication of economic indicators – El Financiero

June 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

After Monat leaves, Ximena Duque makes a surprising announcement

June 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Recolat visited the science fair in the Trinque Laoquin area

June 27, 2024 Zera Pearson