“Recalls” announced for several 2024 vehicles – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

In this new entity list attached to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, there are models from Volvo, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep and Hyundai.

Ford models are included in the recall. Photo: EFE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that manufacturers are recalling several 2024 vehicles to correct issues that could affect the safety of their users.

In the case of Volvo, it is a Volvo Bus 9700, from 2024, and its problem is that the steering mechanism's tie rod can become loose and separate or separate. (The steering gear tie rod may loosen and separate.)

The Chevrolet vehicle subject to this “recall” is a Silverado EV, from 2024, and its problem lies in the seat belts, because they can break during a collision (the edge of the seat belt or the belt may be damaged or tear in the event of a collision).

There is also a recall of two Jeep models due to problems with the de-icing system (De-icing/De-icing System/FMVSS 103). Affected are the 2022-2024 Grand Cherokee and 2021-2024 Wrangler models.

The one compatible with Hyundai is due to problems with its engine valves, which can break (Engine Valve Springs May Break) and the affected model is the 2024 Palisade.

The situation with Ford cars is with the 2023 Explorer model year, in this case there is a warning about problems with the adjustment of parts, which are described in the recall in English as “Fastener Connecting Knuckle and Strut May Be Loose”.

The agency states in its latest report that when a recall occurs, whether by the manufacturer or a government agency, it is because the vehicle in question poses an unreasonable safety risk or because it does not meet minimum safety standards. In these cases, the manufacturer is responsible for repairing the vehicle at no cost to the customer.

They insist that owners of these vehicles are supposed to receive notice from the manufacturer, but if they don't, they should contact the dealer or whoever sold them the vehicle, or call the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.