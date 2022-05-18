Rebel Wilson’s secret to achieving her new character

Rebel Wilson has been in the news recently due to her major physical change of losing over 30 kilos, following what she considers a “new lifestyle”.

The actress decided to undergo a radical change a year ago.

The actress, who is best known for her roles as ‘Fat Amy’ in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films, attended the red carpet for her new Netflix movie ‘Senior Year’ in May 2022 and was very comfortable in her body. In addition, as indicated by some media outlets, in this premiere he experimented with silhouettes that he had not used before.

However, it should be noted that this also has to do with the fact that many Hollywood designers do not like to wear large bodies, so now their options are much wider.

What was your motive?

As of 2020, Wilson made the decision to start the process that, as she posted on Instagram, she deemed “life changing.”

As she explained to Apple Fitness, she made this decision because she ultimately wanted to be a mother. She and her doctor reviewed the option of freezing her eggs, but he warned her that the success of the retrieval process and her subsequent function would be increased if she lost weight.

“At first it wasn’t about me, I was thinking about Minnie and Judah’s future,” the actress commented.

For this reason, he decided to follow the advice of his doctor who, due to his weight, recommended to him that he start exercising in the form of a daily walk for one hour, as this is how he can lose more unwanted body fat.

However, the opportunity for a “new life” also caught her eye, as she herself explains. In an Instagram post depicting her process, she wrote, “I used food to circumvent my feelings. I look at that girl now and I am so proud of what she has become and what she has accomplished.”

He added, “I just want to cheer up those who struggle with their weight, physical issues or emotional eating. I understand them, and I know how it’s done, but it’s never too late to start improving and trying to be the best version of yourself that you can be.”

as I did?

Although it is important to remember that a slim body does not necessarily mean health, the main thing is to seek medical advice that can lead to a sustainable reduction in body fat.

As for food, Wilson told Apple Fitness that his menu was based on proteins and vegetables cooked in the most natural way possible. This means that he eliminated all the ultra-processed or sugary foods that were in his daily consumption.

To accompany his diet, he also hired a physical trainer, Juno Castano, who in an interview with the magazine “Hello!” He said he did a personal routine for Wilson that consisted of training exercises six days a week working on weights, resistance and mobility.

However, the key is to balance healthy eating with exercise and not feel guilty if one day you want to get out of this predicament too.

Currently, Wilson has ditched the daily stalemate in the early years she started to lose weight, as that wasn’t viable with her projects as an actress.

In social networks, many people congratulated the actress on the “glow”, a term referring to the change that makes a person look better.

However, many comment that Wilson’s beauty has always been around, but only now that she’s skinny is people taking notice.