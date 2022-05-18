Marc Anthony: The story behind the tattooed wipe he showed when he got engaged to Nadia Ferreira | JLo | Jennifer Lopez | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

what happened between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrara? The couple got engaged and celebrated heavily with their closest circle, and Salcero’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, who stood out. Celebrity gave it The engagement ring that is valued at this numberwhich he posted on his social networks. But many commented on the details of a tattoo erased on one of the fingers of the “Live My Life” voice.

Or not Mark’s followers They thought the celebration was because 23 years had just passed Miss Paraguay. Furthermore, his young age was one of the issues Controversial about their relationship.

Marco Antonio Muniz Riverathe real name of the artist, He is 54 years old On September 16, 2022. In this way, until May, he is 30 years separated from his partner.

However, he downplayed what was said about his relationship with him Nadia Ferrara And when he made his future wife official, he asked for it.”May God multiply everything you wishOn his official account in Instagram.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony in a photo of their social networks. (Photo: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram)

Why did Marc Anthony remove the tattoo that was on his finger?

Through the stories I’ve uploaded Nadia Ferrara About her engagement party, and flaunt it bell next to hand Marc Anthonyfollowers of the famous couple noticed that the tattoo had been erased on one of his fingers, covered in a rectangle of ink, and they wondered why those details were.

It is known that Mark had a tattoo with his initials ”JLMwhat do they mean Jennifer Lopez and MarkAccording to Hello magazine. This love gesture is made 2000 And after 22 years, it is not surprising that the singer decided to cover it.

Also, lovers artist They also mentioned that Jennifer’s name was tattooed on her wrist when she was married to the actress. They both had twins and They separated and divorced between 2011 and 2014. So far they maintain a friendship, as proven by having JLo At the betrothal of her children’s new father.

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferrara, from Paraguay, born on May 10, 1999 and about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her beauty pageant show, she shared difficult moments from her childhood because she suffered from congenital torticollis, where she underwent surgery when she was only eight months old, and years later she lost her hearing, sight and ability to do so partially. Transfer.

However, nothing worked to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and her health today is stable. Her example in the struggle, in addition to her beauty and attractiveness, made her the image of great brands and to be the cover of famous magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. In addition, she has modeled for major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan and Paris.

Nadia Ferreira stands in front of thousands of followers on Instagram. (Photo: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram)

How did Marc Anthony see Nadia Ferrera for the first time?

Although their relationship started in 2022, the salsa singer Paraguay model met in 2016, when she was 16 years old and was a fan of the musician. At that time, none of them believed that after years they would be one of the most popular couples. Find out the full story here.

Marc Anthony missed his fans so much and sent them a powerful message