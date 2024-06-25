Realizing that he was undocumented due to this practice, they deported him from the United States.

The story of the deportation went viral through a video on the platform TikTok, when a Latino man described how he was deported from the United States. It all started when he wanted to apply for his driver’s license CaliforniaHe believes this alerted immigration officials and they sentenced him to ten years without ever coming back.

By Time

The man explained that he went to get a license at the California Department of Motor Vehicles and was then kicked out of the country. He explained in the video: “It’s like a hook, they find out where you live. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) came at 6am and took me away.

Although his identity and nationality are unknown, he explained that agents took him to the Theo Lacey Detention Center in Orange County. Once there, he was taken to present his case to an immigration judge. “It gives you options, and you have to have an immigration attorney to get you out,” he commented.

When asked what he would do about not being able to see his family for a decade, the man broke down in tears. “I wish I was there,” she said, shaking her head at the memory of her son turning 17 that day.

A harsh reality on the US-Mexico border

Influencer and content creator Juan Bertheu, also known as “Perth O”, has millions of followers on the social network TikTok. In addition to showing these stories, the young man created a video showing what happens every weekend on the border between Tijuana and San Diego.

Enter to continue reading Here