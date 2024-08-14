Real Madrid vs Atalanta: This is Real Madrid’s starting eleven in the Super Cup

Mbappe, Real Madrid player, participates for the first time in the Super Cup.

real madrid and Atalanta They will face each other this Wednesday. European Super Cup Millions of White House fans as well as thousands of football fans are excited to see them. Kylian Mbappe In his first match with the Merengue, the club officially announced that he would be in the starting lineup.

After a long wait, real madrid Finally got around to signing Mbappewho arrived at the Spanish club in this transfer window from Paris Saint-Germain as a free player. The Merengue fans are hoping to see him before Atalanta To Kylian, who is set to start his first official match of the 2024-25 season.

Real Madrid Atalanta formations Espen

About arrival Kylian Mbappe To the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelottitechnical real madridHe was confident that the French footballer would live up to the club’s expectations.

“First and foremost, he will bring his quality, as well as his serenity, his attitude and his dedication. He will have to adapt to this team, like everyone else. We are very happy that he is here because he has a great talent. I am sure that, given his personality, he will adapt quickly. Everyone at Real Madrid is very happy that he is here: the fans, the club, the players, the teammates and the coach. We are all very happy that he is here and he will do a very good job,” he stated in an interview with UEFA.com.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta lineup

real madrid: Courtois Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo; Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius Junior

Atalanta: Musso; Gemseti, Hein, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaer, Pasalic, Lockmann