Real ID in California | USA 2024: Need to make an appointment with the DMV to process the document? | America | All the details are here

Department of Motor Vehicles California (DMV, its abbreviation in English) is the agency responsible for processing new signs with requirements. Real Identity Act .

All jurisdictions America are being implemented Real Identity ActCitizens and permanent residents must activate a new ID or Driving license With improved safety standards.

This document is required to board domestic flights and access federal facilities in the North American country. The deadline for this is May 7, 2025. In the state California You can fill the application form to get it Actual ID reality. It’s a process that takes less than 10 minutes.

Real ID in California: Schedule an appointment with the DMV

He Department of Motor Vehicles The California DMV is responsible for issuing new documents Actual ID. Through your website, He explained that although the application can be completed virtually, it is necessary to schedule an appointment at its local offices to complete the process.

It should be noted that during the online process, the DMV will assign an application confirmation code to the user, which will serve as an appointment. However, he clarified that the availability of each branch should be reviewed beforehand. You can do it This connection

DMK also mentioned Actual ID This is practically impossible due to the strict identity verification and security requirements established by federal law, which are designed to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the information provided and to prevent fraud and identity theft.

Video: YouTube | California DMV