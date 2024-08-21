August 22, 2024

Real Esteli expels him and drops him down the standings

Cassandra Curtis August 21, 2024 2 min read

2024-08-20

New setback in CONCACAF Central American Cup And the same hero: My real estiliThe Nicaraguans hit the giant. Saprissa For the fourth day with a double Byron Bonilla At 7′ and 45+2′.

he Northern train The Violet team was defeated 2-1 in Independence Stadium With Honduran arbitration Happy Martinez With this he once again dealt another blow to “S” as he had eliminated them in the last version.

Not only that, victory allows Real Steel Become the leader of Group D Central American Cupremove himself SaprissaWhich was stuck in the first division with six points. Nika reached the seventh.

victory My real estili It makes the group very hot because it leaves another great sleeper from the Central American region on the brink; he Municipality From Guatemala.

The Scarlets have been knocked out three times in the current competition and have just four points, so they will remain in third place with only one game left to play, which will be against Saprissa In Costa Rica on August 29th.

While on the same day, Nicaraguans from Real Steel They will have to visit Costa Rica to measure themselves. Guanacasteca From Honduras Johnny LeveronWhere they can secure leadership of their group.

