Real Esteli expels him and drops him down the standings

2024-08-20



New setback in CONCACAF Central American Cup And the same hero: My real estiliThe Nicaraguans hit the giant. Saprissa For the fourth day with a double Byron Bonilla At 7′ and 45+2′.

he Northern train The Violet team was defeated 2-1 in Independence Stadium With Honduran arbitration Happy Martinez With this he once again dealt another blow to “S” as he had eliminated them in the last version.

Not only that, victory allows Real Steel Become the leader of Group D Central American Cupremove himself SaprissaWhich was stuck in the first division with six points. Nika reached the seventh.