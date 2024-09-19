Rayados vs FC Juárez. Goals | 1st Half

a plan He suffered, but he succeeded. counting to FC Juarez To achieve a 3-2 victory in the eighth round of the Apertura 2024 of the MX League, in a match in which Sergio Canales was the protagonist with a brace to save his team and give him the three points.

With this result, those led by Martin Demichelis They are in second place. With 19 points, tied with Cruz Azul, while coach Mauricio Barbieri’s team remained in the penultimate place with four points.

The first half was balanced, as the gang quickly took advantage of the opportunity, but the visit equalized the course of the match until it found moments of superiority and creating danger on the opponent’s goal.

What were the goals?

The goal was scored by Germain Bertiram. In the 10th minute, after a pass in which Harit Ortega gave the ball to Brandon Vazquez, an element who could not control the ball, but ended up indirectly assisting the naturalized Mexican striker.

As the minutes passed, Juarez began to take possession of the ball and enter the Albiazul field, to the point that they began to generate options, one of which was the opponent’s goal, as happened in the 33rd minute through Jairo Torres who hit a cross. A shot from long range managed to touch the stick of Esteban Andrada.

Before the end of the first half, Monterrey had to make a change After a infection who presented Steven Medinawho came onto the pitch with ankle pain and no way to get the ball or make a run.

The second half has just started and The brave are bound Meeting thanks Oscar EstupinanWho took possession of the ball from a corner kick from Esteban Andrada, in a fatal mistake by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Diego Valois The steel giant was left frozen after him. I flipped it To the scoreboard on a play in which he received the ball from the left side and only pushed it back after Andrada anticipated it.

to 70th minute There was controversy when Edson Gutierrez went down in the penalty area due to what appeared to be contact from Aviles Hurtado, who had just entered the pitch, a play that was reviewed by VAR and flagged. gang member.

Sergio Canales is identical The scoreboard in the 78th minute from a penalty kick, taking advantage of the “gift” of Aviles Hurtado with a cross shot over the goal of Benny Diaz.

Andrada made a great save against Dieter Villalpando’s Bravos, who made way for Diego Valois, and looked to have scored a third, but Esteban made a fine save to avoid an own goal.

The comeback came in the 84th minute again with a goal by Canales.the player who appeared on the left side and shot between three defenders to score a brace, carrying the team on his shoulders in a match that looked lost. Minutes later, Bertiram was sent off for a pass from behind on Aviles.

In the ninth round, Rayados hosts Mazatlan. Next Saturday, September 21 at 7pm at the Giant Steel Show. While Juarez hosts Tigres on Sunday, September 22 at 7:10pm at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

