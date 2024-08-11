Rayados set to sign Martin Demichelis as new coach | Halftime

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 10/08/2024 19:07:32

Looking for a new coach a plan It ended, after the team’s board of directors decided to give the Argentine the job. Martin Demichelisfrom Fernando Ortiz will replace.

Informed sources confirmed Half time who Demichelis is the chosen coach. There are only a few details left to be announced as the new boss of the gang, one of which is Signing the contract.

The direction that commands Noriega tattoo met with Demichelis This Saturday in Buenos Aires they reached an agreement for a two-year contract with the former coach of the national team. River PlateWho stopped working with the millionaire two weeks ago.

They even attended the meeting between River Plate and the Hurricane Which was played on Saturday at Monumental StadiumThe partial score ended 1-1 with a goal by Millonario player Claudio Echeverri.

One of the pending issues that Noriega tattoo It is determining whether you will sell to Maxi Meza to the riverthe team he wanted and which was already there. $2 million deal But the transport I stopped After the sacking of Tano Ortiz last Tuesday, now it will be Demichelis who will make the decision.

Demichelis’ technical staff

Demichelis’ technical staff with Monterrey will be headed by Flavio Perez, German Lux and Sebastien Grazzini as assistants, and Diego Ribery as fitness coach.

