Rayados de Monterrey negotiate with Luis Romo ahead of Urbelin Pineda’s imminent arrival | Toden League MX

Rayados de Monterrey continues to build its squad to fight for the title of the upcoming Apertura 2024 and this time we have information regarding Luis Romo Who will not continue in the Sultana del Norte club.

Containment sought by two Mexican soccer greats, Chivas de Guadalajara And blue cross From CDMX who wants to return it to the Ferris Wheel, according to information from Diego Armando Medina of TUDN.

“News on the subject of Luis Romo and Rayados del Monterrey. He added: “There are official offers from Chivas and especially from Cruz Azul to acquire the services of Luis Romo starting from the next tournament.” From inside He added that everything is due to the signing of the newly arrived Spaniard Oliver Torres, in addition to the expected signing with another team. Orbelin Pineda Who will return to Liga MX in Greece.

“The two have contacted the Monterrey board, but La Machina’s offer is the closest and most interesting,” the reporter added. Regarding the consequences that could result from the signing of the Mexican striker, who would be another reinforcement for Monterrey’s midfield, with the arrival of Oliver Torres and the imminent arrival of Orbelín Pineda, Rayados is open to negotiation. He has spent three seasons in Europe between Celta Vigo and AEK Athens.

In addition, Medina said that Cruz Azul are serious about the services of Romo, who they want to return to the club, since the 29-year-old midfielder played at La Machina between 2020 and 2022, strangely coinciding with Orbelín, who today would lead to his departure from the former gang. See also The room Messi used in Qatar will be a mini museum

he From inside De Rayados revealed the figure that Cruzeiro’s board of directors has already put on the table, which exceeds the offer made by Deportivo Guadalajara, the other team interested in Luis Romo.

“Cruz Azul offered seven million dollars, which is the closest we can get to Luis Romo. We will see if Chivas will make that offer and then, if Monterrey finally accepts and the player’s departure is finalized.”

