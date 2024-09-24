Raw Alejandro kisses his new girlfriend, has he already forgotten Rosalia?

After a little over a year Raw Alejandro He announced his separation from RosaliaThe singer is already touring with a new conquest and was more romantic during his vacation in Ibiza.

After erasing the tattoo on her stomach that bears the name Rosalía, everything indicates that for Rau the Spanish woman is in the past, since the end of this week. Photographers They catch him being very affectionate with a mysterious girl wandering along the Mediterranean.

Who is Rau Alejandro’s new girlfriend?

The photos show the singer and the young woman embracing while they are in what appears to be a party on a yacht. The cameras managed to capture a romantic moment between the “new couple”, as you can see how Rao approaches the girl to plant a huge cinematic kiss on her.

Some media outlets reported that Rao Alejandro’s new girlfriend is the influencer. Jasmine BurberryIt is the same one he was seen wearing at the beginning of the year at the Blue Note club in Milan. However, this information has not been confirmed.

Raw Alejandro kisses a mystery woman in Ibiza. G3 / Grosby Group

Italian media outlets “Whoopsee” confirmed that the alleged couple spent the night of January 20 together at Blue Notte, where they enjoyed a concert in a more than affectionate situation. Los Angeles also witnessed another encounter between com.tiktoker And the translator is “All About You”.

So far neither of them has spoken about the other. The truth is that the photos of Alejandro Rao in Ibiza with this beautiful girl represent a new chapter in his personal life.

It was in July of last year when Rau Alejandro and Rosalía announced that they had ended their relationship after three years of dating and just a few months after their engagement.

They did not reveal the reasons that prompted them to take this decision, but rumors soon emerged about Rao’s alleged betrayal, which they both denied.

“There are thousands of problems that can cause a separation, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties,” Rao Alejandro said in a statement on his Instagram account, referring to the rumors about the alleged relationship between him and his wife. Valeria Duquewho they referred to on the networks as “the third in the dispute.”

Since then, Rao has kept his love life private and has not been seen with anyone, even in Ibiza and everything indicates that love has taken over his heart again.

