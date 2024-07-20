July 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ravi Pena completes his federal sentence and is free today.

Ravi Pena completes his federal sentence and is free today.

Lane Skeldon July 20, 2024 2 min read

the product Ravi Pena On Friday, he completed his prison sentence for violating federal weapons laws, as recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Now, between us He will begin serving three years of supervised release..

The famous producer also announced the news by posting a video of him cutting off the electronic shackle that had been placed on one of his legs since last May, as the process of his release began when he was placed in a residential re-entry center in Miami, Florida.

A record from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons indicates that Ravi Pena was released on Friday. (Yasser)

As he posted on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, “Yesterday was my last day in the bathroom ‘accompanied’ (with electronic shackles) to serve my sentence. I will tell you on Monday and tell you how hard it is. It is important that young people who are growing in life also pay attention.”

  1. Ravi Pena will serve his sentence in July.

  2. Natti Natasha on Ravi Bina: “I have a heart full of love for her”

  3. Ravi Bina announces that he is working on opening his own establishment.

  4. Ravi Pena out of jail?

  5. Ravi Pena could be released from prison before summer, Nati says

  6. Ravi Pena: ‘Detention Made Me Stronger’

  7. Nati Natasha on Ravi Bina: ‘Distance Made Us Closer’

  8. Ravi Pena’s ruling was upheld.

He said he would enjoy this weekend with his family “like never before” and would tell his story “live” on social media on Monday at 6:00 p.m. He accompanied his message with a hashtag praising the word “freedom” in English, “freedom.”

See also  America Gennart is surprised to see her for the first time with her boyfriend

Pena was sentenced on May 24, 2022, to three years and five months in prison by federal judge Francisco Besoza. Due to the bonuses he received, he only served two years and two months in prison. His prison term was originally scheduled to end on January 21, 2025.

The judge also fined the producer $150,000, and after his release from prison he will be on probation for three years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.
2 min read

The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
This is the atmosphere before the Bronco concert in El Salvador
2 min read

This is the atmosphere before the Bronco concert in El Salvador

July 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Nancy Alvarez sparks controversy after comments against Venezuelans who recently arrived in the United States
2 min read

Nancy Alvarez sparks controversy after comments against Venezuelans who recently arrived in the United States

July 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
2 min read

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net
2 min read

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise
2 min read

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson