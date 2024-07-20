Ravi Pena completes his federal sentence and is free today.

the product Ravi Pena On Friday, he completed his prison sentence for violating federal weapons laws, as recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Now, between us He will begin serving three years of supervised release..

The famous producer also announced the news by posting a video of him cutting off the electronic shackle that had been placed on one of his legs since last May, as the process of his release began when he was placed in a residential re-entry center in Miami, Florida.

A record from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons indicates that Ravi Pena was released on Friday. ( Yasser )

As he posted on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, “Yesterday was my last day in the bathroom ‘accompanied’ (with electronic shackles) to serve my sentence. I will tell you on Monday and tell you how hard it is. It is important that young people who are growing in life also pay attention.”

Ravi Pena will serve his sentence in July. Natti Natasha on Ravi Bina: “I have a heart full of love for her” Ravi Bina announces that he is working on opening his own establishment. Ravi Pena out of jail? Ravi Pena could be released from prison before summer, Nati says Ravi Pena: ‘Detention Made Me Stronger’ Nati Natasha on Ravi Bina: ‘Distance Made Us Closer’ Ravi Pena’s ruling was upheld.

He said he would enjoy this weekend with his family “like never before” and would tell his story “live” on social media on Monday at 6:00 p.m. He accompanied his message with a hashtag praising the word “freedom” in English, “freedom.”

Pena was sentenced on May 24, 2022, to three years and five months in prison by federal judge Francisco Besoza. Due to the bonuses he received, he only served two years and two months in prison. His prison term was originally scheduled to end on January 21, 2025.

The judge also fined the producer $150,000, and after his release from prison he will be on probation for three years.