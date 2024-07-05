July 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ravi Bina celebrates her 46th birthday

Ravi Bina celebrates her 46th birthday

Lane Skeldon July 5, 2024 2 min read

The curve has already started to shift towards 50 and the product Ravi Pena The celebration started early.

He shared a series of photos with his family on Instagram, and sent a message to his followers on his channel on the same social network, as he turned 46 today, July 4.

“I was born at 10:42 p.m., but I already feel like I’m in my 50s. I am happy to have people who fill me with happiness, including thousands I do not know, but they were always present and brought me good feelings!”

In the shared photos, she is seen hugging her partner, singer Natti Natasha, along with her three older children and their daughter Vida Isabel.

“The greatest reward in life is to have someone to share it with. Having a safe home with a family that loves you, supports you and encourages you is the best gift in the world. Already in my 50s, but happy with the journey #46 He said in the post: July 4th.

Pina’s partner joined in the virtual celebration by posting a video of her entertaining him with cupcakes and thanking him by acknowledging her and the rest of the family as his gift.

On the Instagram account of the minor from Pena Gutierrez’s home, a montage of photos also appeared showing the father and son making the same faces.

Pena, who remains under house arrest at his home in Miami, Florida, could complete his sentence for a weapons violation on Sunday, July 21, according to a recent update from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

See also  Frida Sofia: 4 skinny bikinis that look amazing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bruce Willis’ wife suggests the actor can’t speak anymore due to his illness

July 4, 2024 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Kazuo surprises with his change of appearance; this is what Argentina looks like | Photos

July 4, 2024 Lane Skeldon
6 min read

Here: Why is the technology that rejuvenates actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the new movie so alarming?

July 4, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Maria Corina Machado stood in front of a regime police officer who tried to stop a car carrying Edmundo Gonzalez.

July 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This job in Florida is urgently looking for Spanish speakers only and pays up to $2,900 per week

July 5, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

July 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ravi Bina celebrates her 46th birthday

July 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon