June 19, 2024

Raul de Molina reveals the removal of an organ without age

June 19, 2024

the singer Without age Today, Monday, he revealed on social media that he had cancer. Just one day later, the singer of hits such as “Salió el sol”, “Danza Kuduro” and “Angelito” published a new message in which he announced, “Today I woke up cancer-free and I am grateful. My operation was a complete success.” Now I have to recover.”

Raul de Molina He had the opportunity to speak with the Puerto Rican artist, who is recovering from surgery in an Orlando hospital, and this Tuesday he revealed details from his show. Fat and skinny (Univision) about his surgery and the cancer that was discovered.

“Yesterday I was very happy at around 6:15pm when I got the first text and after a 2 minute call it was Don Omar telling me his operation went well, a 4 hour operation and now he was feeling great. You could still feel it when he talked a little about the effects of the anesthesia, but the joy I felt was so great because he told me: ‘They really got rid of the cancer,’” the Cuban broadcaster began: Share.

Raul de Molina; Without age.

De Molina announced that the cancer that Don Omar contracted is kidney cancer, the same cancer that he was diagnosed with nearly two decades ago and for which he underwent successful surgery.

“He told me a minute ago that they removed his left kidney and removed my right kidney, so from here on our sister show I’m sending you my best wishes,” the host said. “In 2 weeks it will be perfect, in 4 weeks it will be even better, so I imagine we will see Don Omar on stage very soon on his tour.”

The TelevisaUnivision talent admitted that when he received the diagnosis 19 years ago he was “very scared” at first due to the uncertainty of not knowing what it would be like to live with just one kidney. “I later discovered that you can live with one kidney as if you had two kidneys, because a lot of people donate their kidney to someone they know,” he said. “I have a friend who donated his kidney when he was about 50 to his mother and he only had one kidney left and I always remember an old man who lived in my building who played sports and he was 90 and he only had one kidney.”

The co-host added: “Now we have something in common, we only have one kidney, and it’s good that everything went well.” The fat and the skinnywho has more than one and a half million followers on Instagram.

