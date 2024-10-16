Queen of Pop Madonna celebrates her daughter Lourdes’ 28th birthday with love

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, celebrated her 28th birthday, an occasion her mother marked with an emotional Instagram post. Madonna shared a collection of videos of Lorde singing and modeling, as well as old photos of important moments in her life. In the post, the famous singer dedicated her song “Little Star” to her daughter, expressing her affection with a message that highlighted Lorde’s greatness: “There is nothing small about you. Great energy. Big heart. Great light.”

Lourdes’ father, Carlos Leon, also joined in the festivities with a post including current and past photos. In her message, she highlighted how smart and talented her daughter is and encouraged her to move forward with confidence. Lorde, who was born on October 14, 1996, showed off her special vocal talent by releasing her debut single “Lock & Key” in 2022 under the stage name Lolahol, in addition to being a successful model for prestigious brands such as Marc Jacobs and Burberry.