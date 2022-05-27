Putin: “It is impossible to marginalize Russia”

Russian President Vladimir put it inToday, he warned that it is “impossible” to marginalize RussiaReferring to the sanctions imposed on his “special military operation” in Ukraine, he stressed that “global gendarmes” will not be able to stop countries that want to develop independent policies.

“We understand the huge technological advantages (…) in advanced economies. We are not going to give them up. They want to get us out of there a little bit, but that is unrealistic and impossible in today’s world,” he said. put it in In a remote intervention at the Eurasian Economic Forum held in Bishkek.

The head of the Kremlin stressed that a country like Russiaunless she herself desires to isolate herself behind a wall, “no one can marginalize.”

“They are convinced in Western countries that they can stigmatize anyone who has their own point of view and is ready to defend it from world politics, culture and sport,” he said.

put it in He stressed that ignoring other countries’ interests in politics and security “leads to chaos and economic shocks.”

He stressed that in the advanced economies over the past forty years the current levels of inflation have not been recorded, while unemployment is increasing and “global crises are exacerbating in sensitive areas such as food.”

The president indicated that with sanctions and prohibitions they are trying to “contain and weaken” countries that develop independent policies.

In this sense, he asserted, “No universal policeman will be able to stop this natural, universal process,” because “there are not enough forces for it, and in the end, due to internal problems, they will lose their will.”

put it inWho did not directly refer to his “special military operation” in Ukraine, said so Russia It has done “what is necessary” in the areas that guarantee its sovereignty.

“We will continue to move forward,” he stressed.