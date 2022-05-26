May 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Flood warnings are expiring in more than a dozen cities in Puerto Rico

Flood warnings are expiring in more than a dozen cities in Puerto Rico

Phyllis Ward May 26, 2022 2 min read

Flood warnings for more than a dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico expired tonight, Wednesday, without causing significant damage.

The latest urban and small-area flood warning issued by National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan ended at 8:45 p.m. and included the cities of Ceiba, Figardo, Luquillo, Naguapu and Rio Grande.

“Thunderstorms have arisen in eastern Puerto Rico with some moderate to heavy rain in some areas”the federal agency wrote on its Twitter account.

During the day there were also bulletins for the municipalities of Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayagüez, San Germán, Orocovis, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Hatillo, Manatí, Cialis, Florida, Jayuya, Morovis, Utuado and AguadaAnd AnascoAnd LaresAnd MariaAnd mocha s Saint Sebastian.

In Orocovis, for example, there was a flash flood warning until 5:00 p.m.

“Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell (in Orocovis). It is possible that there may have been additional amounts of up to an inch of rain in the advisory area.”Meteorological Agency said.

specially, In Orocovis, residents of the municipality have reported a cold. Many videos posted on social media show the cold.

On the other hand, according to Doppler radar, between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell in the interior of the island around 4:45 p.m.

See also  President Hernandez trains on the streets of Jerusalem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Chaos among the deputies! The legislators sign the minutes without reading them, and it causes an uproar in the assembly

May 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The request that Francia Marquez intends to make to Joe Biden if he is elected Vice President

May 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Manuel Vernos: “They are trying to silence my voice”

May 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

New NASA warning

May 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Capture the Science” at the Discover Museum – El Sol del Centro

May 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain sacks its coach from the women’s team on suspicion of sexual assault

May 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Flood warnings are expiring in more than a dozen cities in Puerto Rico

May 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward