Flood warnings are expiring in more than a dozen cities in Puerto Rico

Flood warnings for more than a dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico expired tonight, Wednesday, without causing significant damage.

The latest urban and small-area flood warning issued by National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan ended at 8:45 p.m. and included the cities of Ceiba, Figardo, Luquillo, Naguapu and Rio Grande.

“Thunderstorms have arisen in eastern Puerto Rico with some moderate to heavy rain in some areas”the federal agency wrote on its Twitter account.

During the day there were also bulletins for the municipalities of Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayagüez, San Germán, Orocovis, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Hatillo, Manatí, Cialis, Florida, Jayuya, Morovis, Utuado and AguadaAnd AnascoAnd LaresAnd MariaAnd mocha s Saint Sebastian.

In Orocovis, for example, there was a flash flood warning until 5:00 p.m.

“Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell (in Orocovis). It is possible that there may have been additional amounts of up to an inch of rain in the advisory area.”Meteorological Agency said.

specially, In Orocovis, residents of the municipality have reported a cold. Many videos posted on social media show the cold.

On the other hand, according to Doppler radar, between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell in the interior of the island around 4:45 p.m.