Putin calls on Ukraine’s military to seize power

President RussiaVladimir put it inToday he called on the Ukrainian army to take power and stressed that “it will be easier with them to reach an agreement” to end the Russian military operation that began Thursday.

He announced at a meeting with a group “took power between your hands! Security Council Russia Dedicated to military operation.

The Russian president called on the Ukrainian army “not to allow the neo-Nazis and followers of (Ukrainian collaborator Stepan) Bandera to use your children, wives and the elderly as human shields.”

Hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called put it in Sitting at the negotiating table, an option that the Kremlin has not immediately ruled out, but has not yet given a clear answer.

This Thursday, after the first day of the Russian invasion, Zelensky denounced that the aim of the attack was to remove him from power.

“According to our information, I am the enemy’s first target. My second family. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he said.