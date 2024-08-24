August 26, 2024

Puerto Rico Official Premiere of “In the Summers” with Residente

Lane Skeldon August 24, 2024 2 min read

Rene Perez Guglarknown worldwide as residentHe took a new step in his artistic career with his acting debut in the movie “In the summer“, which premiered last January as part of the popular film Sundance Film Festival And now it will officially premiere in its native Puerto Rico on September 20. The film will be available on Miramar Fine Arts and Popular Center for Fine Arts in Here you go.

Written and directed by Alessandra LacorazzaIn the Summers was critically acclaimed and selected to appear at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, where it won Best Picture awards. Best Movie and Best addressand has cemented itself as one of the most anticipated productions of the year.

“It was an amazing experience for me to go through this whole process as an actor. The film won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival. I learned so much from this talented cast of actors and actresses. We do everything from the heart,” the artist shared on social media as he announced the film’s official premiere.

In the Summers tells the poignant story of sisters Violeta and Eva, who visit their father Vicente in Las Cruces, New Mexico every summer. Despite creating a world of wonder for his daughters, Vicente struggles with addiction, a battle that ultimately destroys the magic of the summer and culminates in devastating tragedy. The film explores themes of love, loss, and the struggle to reclaim what can no longer be.

The star cast includes: Sasha Street, Leo Mihail, Leslie Grace, Emma Ramos and Charlene Cruzalongside Residente in his first foray onto the big screen. The film was produced by a team of renowned producers, including Alexander Dinelaris, Rob Quadrino, Fernando Rodriguez Villa, and others.

Thus, the premiere in Puerto Rico will represent a special moment for Residente, who has been a cultural and social pillar on the island, and now takes his talent to the cinema, presenting a story that promises to please local and international audiences.

“In the Summers” will be screened starting September 20 at the Miramar Fine Arts Center and the Popular Fine Arts Center in Hato Rey.

