July 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Provia calls for release of political activist Aldo Russo

Provia calls for release of political activist Aldo Russo

Phyllis Ward July 14, 2024 2 min read

Relatives and activists have called for the immediate release of Aldo Russo, a well-known social and political activist from the El Valle parish in Caracas.

by lapatilla.com

Mr. Russo, 69, was arbitrarily detained eight days ago while on his way to a convoy called by the campaign team of candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, Provia said.

Mr. Rousseau is known in his community for his tireless work in defense of human rights and his active participation in social and political movements. His arrest has generated a wave of indignation and concern among his relatives and the activist community, who condemn the increasing persecution and harassment by the government.

Aldo Russo’s arrest is seen as part of a government strategy to undermine the electoral process and restrict citizens’ freedoms. Human rights organizations have warned of a pattern of arbitrary arrests, harassment and repression against those exercising their right to participate and freedom of expression.

“The government continues to escalate persecution, harassment, undermining the electoral process and closing the siege on citizens’ freedoms,” Provia said. “We join in the call for freedom for Aldo Russo and all those detained and/or persecuted for exercising their right to participate and freedom of expression.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Maduro police closed a highway to prevent the advance of Maria Corina Machado’s convoy heading to Carabobo.
4 min read

Maduro police closed a highway to prevent the advance of Maria Corina Machado’s convoy heading to Carabobo.

July 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Maduro regime accused the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado of planning to sabotage the elections with electricity.
3 min read

The Maduro regime accused the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado of planning to sabotage the elections with electricity.

July 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Nicolás Maduro regime has confirmed the arrest of Ricardo Albacete Vidal, the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado in Táchira.
4 min read

The Nicolás Maduro regime has confirmed the arrest of Ricardo Albacete Vidal, the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado in Táchira.

July 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Paulinho makes Liga MX debut with brace to give Toluca win
2 min read

Paulinho makes Liga MX debut with brace to give Toluca win

July 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
James Webb captures two entangled galaxies
1 min read

James Webb captures two entangled galaxies

July 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Provia calls for release of political activist Aldo Russo
2 min read

Provia calls for release of political activist Aldo Russo

July 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
They are investigating illegal withholding of wages at Gotera Hospital.
3 min read

They are investigating illegal withholding of wages at Gotera Hospital.

July 14, 2024 Zera Pearson