Provia calls for release of political activist Aldo Russo

Relatives and activists have called for the immediate release of Aldo Russo, a well-known social and political activist from the El Valle parish in Caracas.

Mr. Russo, 69, was arbitrarily detained eight days ago while on his way to a convoy called by the campaign team of candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, Provia said.

Mr. Rousseau is known in his community for his tireless work in defense of human rights and his active participation in social and political movements. His arrest has generated a wave of indignation and concern among his relatives and the activist community, who condemn the increasing persecution and harassment by the government.

Aldo Russo’s arrest is seen as part of a government strategy to undermine the electoral process and restrict citizens’ freedoms. Human rights organizations have warned of a pattern of arbitrary arrests, harassment and repression against those exercising their right to participate and freedom of expression.

“The government continues to escalate persecution, harassment, undermining the electoral process and closing the siege on citizens’ freedoms,” Provia said. “We join in the call for freedom for Aldo Russo and all those detained and/or persecuted for exercising their right to participate and freedom of expression.”

