Protect Your Social Security Number (SSN): Detect Fraudulent Use and Take Action

The security of your Social Security Number (SSN) is critical. Avoid fraud and identity theft.

If you suspect someone else is using your Social Security number, there are several ways to check it and take steps to protect yourself.

From checking your credit reports to monitoring your bank statements, it’s important to be alert for any suspicious activity.

Here we explain how to do this and what steps to take if you discover your information has been compromised.

Check your credit reports

One of the most common signs that someone is using your Social Security Number (SSN) is that accounts or loans you don’t recognize appear on your credit reports.

You can request free reports from the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Review all personal, account and payment information carefully. Identify any errors. Or suspicious transactions.

If you find anything out of the ordinary, you should report it to the appropriate credit agency immediately.

Check your history on your Social Security statement.

If a scammer uses your Social Security number to get work or unemployment benefits, this illegal income will appear on your Social Security statement.

You can review this document by creating an account on the Social Security Administration (SSA) website.

If you discover incorrect entries or data, it is important to report it to SSA immediately.

Check your bank statements

Identity thieves often make small test transactions before making larger purchases or emptying bank accounts.

Review your bank statements carefully and ask for additional information if you discover purchases or direct debits that you do not recognize.

If you find suspicious activity, contact your bank to report it.

Monitor your email for signs of fraud.

There may be signs that someone else is using your Social Security Number (SSN) in your email.

If you receive bills, statements, or credit offers that you weren’t expecting, it could be a sign of fraud.

Contact the appropriate institutions if you receive communications you do not recognize.

Take steps to protect your Social Security Number (SSN).

To prevent someone from using your Social Security Number (SSN), Consider freezing your credit. With the three major credit bureaus, file an official identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and make sure your Social Security account is protected.

You can also request an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number from the IRS to prevent tax returns from being filed in your name.

