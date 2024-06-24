Prince William dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert

he Prince William He left protocol aside and became another fan of Taylor Swift At their concert in London.

Last Friday, the future King of England surprised everyone with his dancing skills during the American artist’s concert in London. A video taken by an attendee shows a husband Kate Middleton Let loose and enjoy the beat of “Shake It Off,” one of the singer’s most popular songs.

Viral dance

In the photos, Prince William, wearing a blue outfit, can be seen moving his hips and arms excitedly while enjoying the music. Next to him is his daughter, Princess Charlottewhich also sways to the beat of the song.

It did not take long for this spontaneous moment to spread on social media, where thousands of people shared the video and commented on the friendliness and closeness that William showed with the audience.

Meeting with kings

But tonight wasn’t just about dancing for Prince William. He also had the opportunity to meet Swift in person and take a photo with her and her children Prince George And the Princess Charlotte.

The photo, which the artist posted on social media, shows everyone smiling and standing in front of the camera. “Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a great start 🇬🇧🇺🇸,” Swift wrote in the caption.

If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

Taylor Swift/Instagram



The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram



William’s birthday, which fell on June 21, coincided with the first date of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” in London. To mark the occasion, the Royal Guard Band played “Shake It Off” outside Buckingham Palace on the same day.