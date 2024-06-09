Prime Minister Gary Connell is hospitalized in Haiti

he Prime Minister of Haiti, Gary ConnellHe is hospitalized for reasons that are not yet clear, according to information published by the media in that country.

Without proving the condition that forced the Haitian official to receive medical careThis data was confirmed by a source close to the authorities of that country to Radio Télé Métronome, A Haitian radio station.

“he Prime Minister Gary Connell He is not feeling well and is currently in the hospital. Contacted by metronomeA source close to the Prime Minister confirms his presence in the hospital, but he cannot tell us about the incident The nature of your illness. (He is in the hospital), he briefly confirms our contact,” Radio Télé Métronome reported, via a post on its X account.

But other sources indicate that the 58-year-old Prime Minister suffered a heart attack Respiratory crisisWhich led to his admission to the emergency medical center.

This occurs five days after Conille is officially installed Interim Prime Minister of HaitiAfter being elected by the Transitional Presidential Council.