President Paul Kagame leads Rwandan election count with over 99% of vote

president Paul Kagamewho Rwanda rules with an iron fist Since 2000, The vote count in Monday’s election is ahead with 99.15% of the vote.According to preliminary results published by the National Election Commission after counting nearly 80% of the votes.

According to the preliminary count released by the National Election Commission late Monday. The only two candidates who competed with Kagame To lead the country in the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for July 15 They failed to reach 1% of the total vote between the two..

Frank Habineza(47 years old), candidate of the Rwandan Democratic Green Party, got 0.53% of the votes, while journalist and independent candidate Philip Mbayimana(54 years) by only 0.32 percent.

Both candidates already faced Kagame in the 2017 presidential election, in which they together received just 1.2% of popular support.

“Dear Rwandans, we have just received the preliminary results released by the National Electoral Commission. We want to announce that we accept them and congratulate the winner, His Excellency Paul Kagame,” Habineza told local media, conceding his defeat.

The National Election Commission has until July 20 to publish the full preliminary results, and until July 27 to publish the final results, which, according to everything, The president will be allowed to re-elect for a fourth five-year term..

Kagame’s lead in the presidential race was not surprising, after the 66-year-old president and leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front won more than 90% of the three elections he has participated in so far (2003, 2010 and 2017).

His party has led the country since it took power in 1994 as a rebel group, after overthrowing the extremist Hutu government that had caused the genocide that year, in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

With a total population of just over 13.2 million, About 9.5 million registered voters were called to the polls on Monday. On an election day marked by calm, long queues and the enthusiasm of Rwandans to exercise their democratic right, some two million of whom were forced to do so for the first time.

However, two opponents who were highly critical of his administration were unable to compete with Kagame: Victoire Ingabire and Diane RwigaraWho was prevented from participating by the electoral authorities.

Human rights organizations have denounced in recent years shrinking democratic space In the country, as well Arbitrary arrests and disappearance of opponents In the hands of the government.

On Monday, Rwandans elected directly 53 members of the House of Representatives (lower house of parliament), while on Tuesday it will be the turn of the remaining 27 members, 24 of whom must be women and will be chosen indirectly through local and national elections.

