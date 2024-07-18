July 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

Zera Pearson July 18, 2024 2 min read

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele inaugurated on Tuesday the first commercial data center that will provide public and private companies with availability and security in managing their data, which, according to the president, is a “step of great importance in modernizing the technological infrastructure.”

Located in Ciudad Arce, just over 38 kilometers from the capital San Salvador, this data center is part of a technology park where President Bukele’s government is betting on foreign investment in technology.

The Salvadoran president noted that the technology park represents an investment of $70 million (about 64.2 million euros) and is estimated to create about 4,000 direct jobs.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele (center) tours the Data Trust commercial data technology center on Tuesday in Ciudad Arce (El Salvador). EFE/Rodrigo Sora

It also represents, according to Boukili, “a technological ecosystem that will attract software developers, programming and communications companies, training centers and academies.”

“One of the fundamental pillars of the country’s development is technological investment and we will continue to promote measures that allow more companies in the technology sector to come and invest in El Salvador,” the head of state said.

The data center, called DataTrust, has a $30 million (around €27.5 million) investment from Aristos Inmobilaria, part of Grupo Aristos, according to information provided by the event organizers.

“The launch of DataTrush, together with the Law to Promote Technological Innovation and Industrialization, seeks to make El Salvador the technological hub of the region,” the president added.

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

The DataTrush Center, with which “El Salvador is taking an important step in modernizing its technological infrastructure,” will contain meeting rooms and a coworking space that can be used for businesses, Bukele added. com.efe

See also  The dollar is stabilizing. Provides Debt Ceiling Bill, Fed Speeches By Investing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 Text Messages That Are Often Scams
2 min read

5 Text Messages That Are Often Scams

July 17, 2024 Zera Pearson
Traveler Alert: Avianca has modified its rules for international flights from Colombia
1 min read

Traveler Alert: Avianca has modified its rules for international flights from Colombia

July 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
The meeting point for shopping and entertainment at SPS
4 min read

The meeting point for shopping and entertainment at SPS

July 16, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery
3 min read

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery

July 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página
2 min read

President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

July 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center
2 min read

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

July 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”
2 min read

Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”

July 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon