President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele inaugurated on Tuesday the first commercial data center that will provide public and private companies with availability and security in managing their data, which, according to the president, is a “step of great importance in modernizing the technological infrastructure.”

Located in Ciudad Arce, just over 38 kilometers from the capital San Salvador, this data center is part of a technology park where President Bukele’s government is betting on foreign investment in technology.

The Salvadoran president noted that the technology park represents an investment of $70 million (about 64.2 million euros) and is estimated to create about 4,000 direct jobs.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele (center) tours the Data Trust commercial data technology center on Tuesday in Ciudad Arce (El Salvador). EFE/Rodrigo Sora

It also represents, according to Boukili, “a technological ecosystem that will attract software developers, programming and communications companies, training centers and academies.”

“One of the fundamental pillars of the country’s development is technological investment and we will continue to promote measures that allow more companies in the technology sector to come and invest in El Salvador,” the head of state said.

The data center, called DataTrust, has a $30 million (around €27.5 million) investment from Aristos Inmobilaria, part of Grupo Aristos, according to information provided by the event organizers.

“The launch of DataTrush, together with the Law to Promote Technological Innovation and Industrialization, seeks to make El Salvador the technological hub of the region,” the president added.

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

The DataTrush Center, with which “El Salvador is taking an important step in modernizing its technological infrastructure,” will contain meeting rooms and a coworking space that can be used for businesses, Bukele added. com.efe