President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

President Nayib Bukele announced on social media that he had received emails from Salvadoran businessmen asking for free coffee, and he decided to choose one business each day, to which he would personally donate (not from the government) 200 pounds of coffee and 8,000 cups (more sugar, among other things), to give to their customers.

This Wednesday, the Capriccio restaurant located in La Palma, Chalatenango, on the main street of the El Centro neighborhood, was chosen by the Salvadoran President, thanks to its history of improvement, “the place looks very nice and is decorated with love”, wrote the head of state.

On July 13, President Bukele shared the email on his networks. [email protected] He urged entrepreneurs to request donations of coffee from their farms so that the owners of these businesses can offer it to their customers.

The coffee will be donated, and there are no requirements to order it, Bukele added, and any visitor to the businesses that received the donation can come and order “a small cup of coffee from my farm. I hope you like it,” he said.