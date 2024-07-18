July 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

Phyllis Ward July 18, 2024 2 min read

President Nayib Bukele announced on social media that he had received emails from Salvadoran businessmen asking for free coffee, and he decided to choose one business each day, to which he would personally donate (not from the government) 200 pounds of coffee and 8,000 cups (more sugar, among other things), to give to their customers.

This Wednesday, the Capriccio restaurant located in La Palma, Chalatenango, on the main street of the El Centro neighborhood, was chosen by the Salvadoran President, thanks to its history of improvement, “the place looks very nice and is decorated with love”, wrote the head of state.

On July 13, President Bukele shared the email on his networks. [email protected] He urged entrepreneurs to request donations of coffee from their farms so that the owners of these businesses can offer it to their customers.

The coffee will be donated, and there are no requirements to order it, Bukele added, and any visitor to the businesses that received the donation can come and order “a small cup of coffee from my farm. I hope you like it,” he said.

See also  Another trap of the Chavista dictatorship: out of nearly 8 million Venezuelan immigrants, only 6,528 were able to register to vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Bloomberg confirms that Trump’s victory would free El Salvador’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund
2 min read

Bloomberg confirms that Trump’s victory would free El Salvador’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund

July 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
President Paul Kagame leads Rwandan election count with over 99% of vote
2 min read

President Paul Kagame leads Rwandan election count with over 99% of vote

July 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Latest Trump news and investigations after the assassination attempt live:
2 min read

Latest Trump news and investigations after the assassination attempt live:

July 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery
3 min read

Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery

July 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página
2 min read

President Bukele will announce daily which companies will receive free coffee from his farm – Diario La Página

July 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center
2 min read

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

July 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”
2 min read

Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”

July 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon