Ponce receives his “lioness” Maribelli with honors | Offers

Maribelly Rivera returns today to her native Ponce, who will receive her with a caravan and a special celebration, on the occasion of her victory in the fourth edition of La Casa de Los Famosos (LCDLF).

“Maribelli is a worthy representative of the women of Poncena and Puerto Rico, a courageous, dominant and tenacious lioness who has swept the competition and deserves to be received with honors by her city. We are living in a truly historic moment, and the euphoria I saw in Ponce is the closest thing to the atmosphere that is created when lions become champions.” “Ponce Mayor Marlys Sefri Rodriguez commented.

Hurricane Boricua will be at 2:30pm in the Central Atrium of Plaza del Caribe.

You will then transfer to the convoy that will depart at 4:00 pm at Letras de Ponce, located on the Luis A. Ferré Highway (PR-52). Exit west, take the exit onto La Ceiba Avenue (PR-1), until the traffic light at the intersection with Ponce Bypass (PR-2).

The road continues to the traffic light at the intersection with Hostos Street, turn left, heading south towards Ponce Beach, until it turns right onto Padre Noel Street, which runs west to Eduardo Roberti Street.

The convoy will turn right onto Victoria Street, then left onto Salud Street and right onto Betances Street against traffic. This road later becomes Tito Castro Street and continues to the traffic light with Fagot Street, turning right south until the intersection with Miguel Poe Street, where it turns right. Follow the road until you cross Los León Bridge, ending at Isabel Street on your way to Plaza de las Delicias, which you should arrive at 7:00 p.m.

The stage will be located in front of the mayor’s house, with musical performances by the bands Algarete and Límite 21.

“The Lioness” held a massive reception last Thursday, which included a convoy from Luis Muñoz Marin Airport, and concluded with a party in the T-Mobile area.