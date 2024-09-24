Police have arrested five people accused of impersonating Brad Pitt and defrauding two women out of $362,000.

(CNN) –– Spanish police have arrested five people accused of scamming two women out of 325,000 euros ($362,000) after impersonating Brad Pitt online.

Ten other people were also investigated as part of Operation Pralina, which took place in eight provinces, according to a Civil Guard statement published on Monday.

One woman lost €175,000 ($195,000) to the scammers, while another lost €150,000 ($167,000). Of that total, police were able to recover €85,000 ($95,000).

Police said the scammers contacted the victims through a Brad Pitt fan site and managed to convince them that the actor wanted to invest in several projects with them.

“To find their victims, the cybercriminals studied their social networks and created a psychological profile of them. As a result, they discovered that both women were vulnerable people suffering from depression and lack of affection.”

“They also used instant messaging platforms to exchange messages and emails with the two women until they believed they were talking on WhatsApp with Brad Pitt himself, who promised them a romantic relationship and a future together.”

Both women ended up making several bank transfers to who they thought was Pete, until they realized they had been scammed and went to the police.

Investigators discovered that as part of the scam, a network of bank accounts was set up using fake identity documents. “Mules” were also used to help launder money through their own bank accounts for a small fee.