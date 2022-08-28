Police again disperse a demonstration against LUMA Energy held in front of La Fortaleza

agents police Office Dispersed with tear gas, for the second time in three days, a demonstration against LUMA Energy was organized in front of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan. Four officers were injured during the night after people threw objects.

The third day of protests to demand the cancellation of the contract of the LUMA Energy consortium, which has been running the island’s electricity transmission and distribution network since last year, began around 5:00 p.m. with dozens of people arriving.

The number of protesters increased during the night, and around 9:30 p.m., the uniform indicated that they had arrested a 16-year-old minor, who allegedly crossed the security border and rushed toward agents to attack them.

The report claimed that the minor resisted arrest and that “his behavior caused a disturbance.”

Police confirmed that several people “thrown for the second time objects and projectiles at customers who are behind the security fence,” according to written records. At the moment, neither the injuries to the officers, nor the name of the detained minor have been reported. Two clients were taken in an ambulance to receive medical assistance after they were hit with pebbles and stones in the face and legs.

Despite the aggression, the agents asked people to stop the attacks with the objects. The demonstration continued until just before midnight, when a person in a car started squeaking his tires, causing a cloud of smoke. At that moment, officers in full protective gear ordered the crowd to evacuate and fired tear gas grenades.

Saturday’s protest was carried out via social media. People began arriving at the intersection of Fortaleza Street, where the Santa Catalina Palace is located, which serves as the official residence of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, to demand the cancellation of the contract of the consortium that runs, since last year, the transportation network. and distribution of electric power.

The demonstration passed without major complications until late at night, when the police reported the assault on their clients.

Last Thursday’s demonstration culminated in the arrest of several people after protesters began throwing objects at police officers assigned to protect the area. The officers were hit with bottles, pebbles, and other things, so around 9:00 p.m., they fired smoke grenades and used pepper spray to disperse those present.

During police action, videos filmed clients beating protesters and assaulting a duly identified photojournalist from the NotiCel media outlet.