August 28, 2022

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI with new cardinals

August 28, 2022

Pope Francis and the new cardinals visited Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the Mother Church Monastery after the chapel held today in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In the short but emotional meeting, Pope Benedict XVI was greeted with great affection and made the sign of the cross on his forehead. Then the new cardinals introduced themselves one by one to exchange short messages.

The Press Office of the Holy See reported that “after receiving their blessing, together with Pope Francis’ blessing and the Salve Regina prayers together, the new cardinals went to the Apostolic Palace or Paul VI Hall for courtesy visits.”

Benedict XVI, 95, was personally involved in two of the eight churches called by Pope Francis: February 22, 2014 and February 15, 2015.

Since 2015, after participating in the inauguration of the Holy Door of the Extraordinary Holy Year of Divine Mercy, the general attendance of Benedict XVI has decreased significantly, and since the 2016 Congress, new cardinals have always visited the Pope Emeritus in the monastery. the church.

Pope Francis has a custom of visiting Benedict XVI on Easter and Christmas. His last visit was on April 13, 2022, on the eve of Easter and three days after the ninety-fifth anniversary of the Pope’s birth.

Benedict XVI, Vatican, Cardinals, Pope Francis, Consistory, 19 Cardinals, New Cardinals

