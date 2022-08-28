Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI with new cardinals

Pope Francis and the new cardinals visited Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the Mother Church Monastery after the chapel held today in St. Peter’s Basilica.
In the short but emotional meeting, Pope Benedict XVI was greeted with great affection and made the sign of the cross on his forehead. Then the new cardinals introduced themselves one by one to exchange short messages.
The Press Office of the Holy See reported that “after receiving their blessing, together with Pope Francis’ blessing and the Salve Regina prayers together, the new cardinals went to the Apostolic Palace or Paul VI Hall for courtesy visits.”
Benedict XVI, 95, was personally involved in two of the eight churches called by Pope Francis: February 22, 2014 and February 15, 2015.
Since 2015, after participating in the inauguration of the Holy Door of the Extraordinary Holy Year of Divine Mercy, the general attendance of Benedict XVI has decreased significantly, and since the 2016 Congress, new cardinals have always visited the Pope Emeritus in the monastery. the church.
Pope Francis has a custom of visiting Benedict XVI on Easter and Christmas. His last visit was on April 13, 2022, on the eve of Easter and three days after the ninety-fifth anniversary of the Pope’s birth.
Tags:
Benedict XVI, Vatican, Cardinals, Pope Francis, Consistory, 19 Cardinals, New Cardinals
Receive our news by email:
Type your name and email to receive ACI Prensa’s daily newsletter and, occasionally, breaking news.
As part of this free service, you may occasionally receive offers from EWTN News and EWTN. We will never rent or sell your information and you can opt out at any time.
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
More Stories
Police again disperse a demonstration against LUMA Energy held in front of La Fortaleza
‘They told me I brought shame to the university’: teacher forced to resign for posting pictures in bikini
Cabinet met to discuss various economic issues