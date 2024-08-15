Pipe Pelaez is now a Doctor of Social Sciences

Written by Emilian Quintero

A PhD It is now another award that the Colombian-Venezuelan singer-songwriter adds to his achievements. Felipe Renan Pelaez Rodriguezwho started studying at the age of sixteen mechanical engineeringBut along the way he took a 180 degree turn and ended up getting his college degree. Social-journalistic communication.

With a cape, hat and a giant smile, the artist, born in Maracaibo and raised in Maicao, received from Coastal University address Honorary Doctorate in Social Sciences. This is within the framework of his 20-year artistic career, as well as for his social work and invaluable contribution to the country’s culture.

The handover ceremony took place at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at the competition stadium of La Costa University, where the chords of the national anthem of the Republic of Colombia were heard at the beginning.

The event continued with the words of the President of La Costa University. Dr. Eduardo Crisin BorreroWhich highlighted the work and pride that it means to bestow this great title on one of the world’s greatest preachers. modern vallenato musicwho also worked alongside Local and regional governments In favor of preserving culture, promoting countless campaigns in favor of low-income people and demobilizing rebel groups.

“For us, it is a great honor to have an artist of this dimension. Felipe Pelaez’s success. Honorary graduate like Your alma mater Dr. Today, La Costa University is proud to award you an honorary doctorate in Social Sciences and Humanities, because it is what inspires your art and your music; humanity,” concluded the university president.

In turn, the Board of Directors of the educational institution was honored to grant the diploma through the Dean of the College. College of Social Sciences and HumanitiesJosé Lozano Jiménez, who continued to read the diploma, was officially awarded the title of doctor, recognizing his special merits and relevant contributions to society.