Pietro arrived in Tumaco to attend the “People's Government” in the Pacific

Although the government had a specific timetable for that geographical area, the Colombian President did not participate in the events on the agenda. On the contrary, He only landed in the area until he reached Tumaco.

he President Pietro and Vice President Francia Márquez participated in a meeting with indigenous communities Piedmont and the Pacific coast of Nariño where indigenous organizations have highlighted their interest in establishing a relationship with the government.

At that point Interior Minister Luis Fernando VelascoHe highlighted that 60 indigenous communities were designated last year, and that by 2024, the goal is to identify about 50 more, a task undertaken by that portfolio's Directorate of Ethnic Communities.

Francia Marquez and Gustavo Petro. | picture: With permission from the presidency

This was announced by Minister Velasco The government will implement a governance model focused on monitoring all indicators related to security and human rights Take measures that protect leaders and avoid situations such as the recruitment of minors into armed groups.

“Our visit is not only about physical infrastructure announcements, but in this particular announcement we believe that Political recognition of communities, recognition of organization and simplification of processes for these descriptions Luis Fernando Velasco explained that these decisions lead to national government decisions.

Gustavo Pietro's visit to the Pacific

From the Communications Office Casa de Nariño explained that at no time was the president's presence in Barbacoas confirmedBut the agenda focused on meetings between government officials and citizens held by ministers and deputy ministers. Hence, according to Palacio, the reason why President Pietro did not arrive directly in that municipality. See also This is what Jose Ramon Fernandez looked like 50 years ago, when he started his career as a journalist

the The agenda in Barbacoas was chaired by Ministers and Vice President Francia Márquez From there, the construction of the Higher Education Center for Arts and Crafts was announced, which will have an investment of 9.1 billion pesos by the Ministry of Education and the Peace Fund of the Presidency of the Republic.

“This new educational project is part of the university strategy in your area and its focus is educational infrastructure such as community life centers. We are here responding to the needs of young people thanks to the redesign of the old San Antonio de Barbacoas Hospital building and classes will start in half,” said Education Minister Aurora Vergara Figueroa. The second of 2024.

The government's visit to the Pacific region began last Monday, January 22, and is scheduled to continue until Friday. The seizure of Casa de Nariño in that area was announced by President Pietro himself through a video he shared on his account “Together, by adding efforts, ideas, initiatives and dreams, we will put in place actions that will transform the Pacific region,” he added.