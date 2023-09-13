Photos of Pablo Lael’s wife kissing Marco Lavin would confirm their romantic relationship

In September 2022, Ana Araujo confirmed during the trial of actor Pablo Leal that they had not separated, as had been rumored weeks before.
Months later, in February 2023, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.
credit: Ana Araujo/Instagram
Ana Araujo and Marco Lavin appear nearby
Although Ana Araujo has not specified whether she has a romantic relationship with Marco Lavin, some videos and photos that both of them shared on the above-mentioned social network will be proof of this.
In March 2023, he uploaded a clip on one of his pages in the application about his business, in which he was seen giving the entrepreneur a kiss on the lips, after he cut her hair.
He wrote in the description: “Update” for my girl. The word “mora” is used in Mexico to refer to a woman with whom he is having an affair.
credit: Marco de la Costa/Instagram
For the month of May, the photographer also did the same with a recording compiling several moments he lived with Ana on a trip to Oaxaca. Once again they were seen kissing.
credit: Marco de la Costa/Instagram
For his part, on July 10, Araujo published, on his feed on the famous digital platform, a series of postcards, one of which appears next to Lavigne.
credit: Ana Araujo/Instagram
Days later, on July 24, she mentioned him in a letter in which she said she would be teaching a pastry lesson.
“To the photographer, director, editor, creator and supporter of love, Marco, for supporting me in this project that we are about to complete,” he noted.
He responded to the dedication in the comments section with three fire emojis and she replied: “TA” plus a white heart.
credit: Ana Araujo/Instagram
On September 8, Ana “posted” several snapshots, which she indicated she had taken while in Oaxaca. In one of them you can see a gentleman, probably Marco.
credit: Ana Araujo/Instagram
