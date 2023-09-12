Maribelly Rivera shows off her perfect figure and leaves little to the imagination

when Maribelli Rivera His qualities appear in InstagramEveryone’s going crazy. This woman knows how to raise the temperature of the networks with her tanned skin and prominent curves. She likes to appear uncomplicated, and her postcards are highly appreciated by her nearly two million followers.

At 46 years old, Maribelli Rivera She is a real mature woman with unparalleled charm. She keeps it Excellent shape It becomes a temptation for those who open their networks and find pictures of stunning women. This famous broadcaster shows off her amazing body this time with some tiny bikinis that grab everyone’s attention.

Maribelly Rivera is 100 percent a fitness girl.

Secret Maribelli Rivera To maintain your toned silhouette, you need to undergo a rigorous exercise routine to strengthen your legs and abdomen. This model recommends focusing on yourself, nurturing self-love, and focusing on a healthy, balanced diet.

In fact, a few months ago Maribelli Rivera Due to the stress, he had a stroke. That day, she got up and while she was talking to her friend, she noticed that her mouth was upturned and her eyes were dim. They immediately went to the emergency room and upon seeing the tests they confirmed it was a simple leak.

from that day Maribelli Rivera He was very afraid, as he did not have any symptoms warning that his body was in a state of shock. But he explained that he subjects his body to an intense work and stress routine. He learned at this time to rest, to let his body become tired, and not to exert himself too much.

