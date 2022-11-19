Maluma gives up an interview about the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Maluma was a trend of The release of the new song that will be the official anthem for the FIFA 2022 Fan Fest. However, it has been known in the past hours that the Colombian singer He gave up an interview for an Israeli TV seriesAfter being asked by the reporter what he thinks of me Complaints of human rights violations During the construction of the stadiums that will host the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches.

asked the journalist who conducted the interview. “Shakira and Dua Lipa refused to participate in the World Cup because of Qatar’s poor human rights record Obviously people think,Maluma, you have no problem with human rights being violated in this country?, He said Mov Vardy In the meeting with the Colombian.

But the artist was annoyed and responded to it. “It’s something I can’t solve. I just came here to enjoy life, soccer and soccer party. It’s not really something I should be involved inMaluma was judged mid-interview.

After this, the journalist is clearly uncomfortable with the artist’s question He decided to stop, drop the mic, and made the decision to leave the recording group. Given this, the camera focused on the artist’s exit and kept filming the surprised Moav Fardi, due to Mughniyeh’s reaction. “4 kids”.

Maluma located in Qatar, Due to the fact that the FIFA Fan Fest will open on November 19, where he will sing the new song “Tukoh Taka”One of the official World Cup songs with Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares.