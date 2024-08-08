Peruvians’ expenses – they earn less money to cover expenses: now they prefer to use their savings – debts

Organizing charitable events, such as: Cocktails or lotteryIt is no longer the first choice when it comes to getting money instantly, because people will have more. savingsThis came from an Omnicom study.

According to the latest report by Omnicom He revealed that currently, if there is a possibility where Have the moneyPeruvians prefer to get it from home. Savings FundsInstead of organizing charity events or asking for loans from a family member.

► The average debt of millennials in Peru is S$9,614. What do they spend the most on?

the study “1000 Peruvians say” He pointed out that if a person has to face expenses to cover some economic needs or to cover his expenses, then 26% People have more facilities to meet their economic needs. Special Resources Before he turns into a third person.

This may be linked to recent withdrawals from AFP, CTS and national holiday bonuses, with 14% of survey respondents saying this would be a third option to consider.

We recommend you

Likewise, taking out loans is still an option for people. The difference in this case is that 16% would ask a family friend for a loan.While 13% will seek a loan from a financial institution.

One noteworthy fact is that boladas or raffles, which were very popular in the 80s and 90s, are the fifth option when it comes to the need for money. Only 6% of those surveyed would organize a survey or lottery..

Finally, despite the high level of risk, 1% Of the sample members confirm that they will resort to a Drop by drop loan.