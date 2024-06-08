Peru was elected a member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics News

Due to his outstanding work in the field of biomedical informatics, Dr. Walter Corioso Vilchez is the only Peruvian, among 31 selected worldwide, to be inducted this year as a member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics.

Each year, the Academy elects a new class of members, taking into account criteria of achievement, recognition and global commitment. After a highly competitive process, Walter Curioso – a surgeon and PhD (PhD) in Biomedical Informatics from the University of Washington (USA) –

Dr. Corioso-Vilchez earned his master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington. In addition, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Concytec and holds the Renacyt qualification as a Concytec Distinguished Researcher.

“In our country, we still have a shortage of technological equipment and trained medical personnel, or in some cases we may have the technological tool, but we do not have the specialist who knows how to translate or who has sufficient experience to be able to do so.” “It is in this context that the eRx project was born,” says Walter Curioso, who is currently Vice-Chancellor for Research at Continental University.

This AI algorithm was trained using a database of radiological films provided by the NGO Socios en Salud, which also collaborated with the project, explains Walter Curioso, associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. In total, the database consists of more than 4700 images, including 453 normal images and 4248 abnormal images containing 6 different TB patterns.

Recognized track record

As a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Digital Health Expert Committee, Dr. Corioso Vilchez has also been a key figure in the development and implementation of digital health policies and frameworks, particularly in Peru and the Latin American region

He was Online live birth certificate manager affiliated with the Ministry of Health, which allows the registration of newborns in the same delivery room and is considered one of the main computer applications, and is implemented in public and private health facilities in the country.

This application, which represents a milestone in interoperable computer applications, forms a central hub for the health information system and allows obtaining real-time statistics for timely and appropriate public health decisions.

The Peruvian researcher was actively involved in developing the policy framework in Peru, known as the “Digital House”, which is an architecture to strengthen health information systems. Currently, the conceptual framework of the digital home has been adopted by international agencies and has been included in national digital agendas for the health sector not only in Peru but also in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Argentina and Suriname.

He also contributed more than 140 publications Focuses on health information systems, medical informatics, and global health.

