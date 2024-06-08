Peru was elected a member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics News

Due to his outstanding work in the field of biomedical informatics, Dr. Walter Corioso Vilchez is the only Peruvian, among 31 selected worldwide, to be inducted this year as a member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics.
Each year, the Academy elects a new class of members, taking into account criteria of achievement, recognition and global commitment. After a highly competitive process, Walter Curioso – a surgeon and PhD (PhD) in Biomedical Informatics from the University of Washington (USA) –
Dr. Corioso-Vilchez earned his master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington. In addition, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Concytec and holds the Renacyt qualification as a Concytec Distinguished Researcher.
“In our country, we still have a shortage of technological equipment and trained medical personnel, or in some cases we may have the technological tool, but we do not have the specialist who knows how to translate or who has sufficient experience to be able to do so.” “It is in this context that the eRx project was born,” says Walter Curioso, who is currently Vice-Chancellor for Research at Continental University.
As a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Digital Health Expert Committee, Dr. Corioso Vilchez has also been a key figure in the development and implementation of digital health policies and frameworks, particularly in Peru and the Latin American region
He was Online live birth certificate manager affiliated with the Ministry of Health, which allows the registration of newborns in the same delivery room and is considered one of the main computer applications, and is implemented in public and private health facilities in the country.
This application, which represents a milestone in interoperable computer applications, forms a central hub for the health information system and allows obtaining real-time statistics for timely and appropriate public health decisions.
The Peruvian researcher was actively involved in developing the policy framework in Peru, known as the “Digital House”, which is an architecture to strengthen health information systems. Currently, the conceptual framework of the digital home has been adopted by international agencies and has been included in national digital agendas for the health sector not only in Peru but also in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Argentina and Suriname.
He also contributed more than 140 publications Focuses on health information systems, medical informatics, and global health.
Being a member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics is of great importance, importance and prestige, for several reasons, explains the researcher to Andean Agency.
“Members have the opportunity to network with other experts and leaders in the field globally, and facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration on research projects. Membership in the Academy allows individuals to influence health informatics policies and practices globally, and participate in key discussions and decisions,” Kurioso explains.
In addition, members have the opportunity to contribute to significant advances in the research and development of new technologies and methodologies in the field of health informatics.
Through an official statement, Dr. Kaija Saranto, President of the International Academy for Health Sciences Informatics, confirmed that she is a member It is one of the highest honors in the international field of biomedical and health informatics.
New members They will meet for their annual plenary session on August 26 in Athensat the annual conference of the European Federation of Medical Informatics (EFMI), jointly organized by the Greek Society for Biomedical and Health Informatics, GBHI.
The academy was founded in 2017 by the International Medical Informatics Association (IMIA) and is similar to other national science academies internationally. Its goal is to promote the dissemination of knowledge and best practices, promote new ideas and encourage cooperation and exchange of knowledge and resources globally.
