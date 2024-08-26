August 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Peru: Eddie Fleischmann questions Jorge Fossati’s call-up of Universitario player, says Alianza Lima should have been called up for 2026 qualifiers | Sports

Peru: Eddie Fleischmann questions Jorge Fossati’s call-up of Universitario player, says Alianza Lima should have been called up for 2026 qualifiers | Sports

Cassandra Curtis August 26, 2024 3 min read

Last Sunday, August 26 Jorge Fossati Announcing the official list of players called up in Peru team For the matches of Colombia and Ecuador South American Qualifiers 2026There are some absences on the list such as Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva and Andre Carrillo, and there are also many surprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.
2 min read

Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Ancelotti asks for ‘more responsibility’ after Vinicius upset over substitution
2 min read

Ancelotti asks for ‘more responsibility’ after Vinicius upset over substitution

August 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Peru: Eddie Fleischmann questions Jorge Fossati’s call-up of Universitario player, says Alianza Lima should have been called up for 2026 qualifiers | Sports
3 min read

Peru: Eddie Fleischmann questions Jorge Fossati’s call-up of Universitario player, says Alianza Lima should have been called up for 2026 qualifiers | Sports

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to deactivate the blue AI logo and its purpose
2 min read

How to deactivate the blue AI logo and its purpose

August 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
The Chilean Communist Party differs from Boric and defends Maduro: it denies the existence of a dictatorship in Venezuela.
3 min read

The Chilean Communist Party differs from Boric and defends Maduro: it denies the existence of a dictatorship in Venezuela.

August 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Pueblo Supermarkets operates two stores with generators due to power shortages
2 min read

Pueblo Supermarkets operates two stores with generators due to power shortages

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson