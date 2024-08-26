Peru: Eddie Fleischmann questions Jorge Fossati’s call-up of Universitario player, says Alianza Lima should have been called up for 2026 qualifiers | Sports

Last Sunday, August 26 Jorge Fossati Announcing the official list of players called up in Peru team For the matches of Colombia and Ecuador South American Qualifiers 2026There are some absences on the list such as Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva and Andre Carrillo, and there are also many surprises.

One of the footballers who was first called up by the Uruguayan strategist to play for the Peruvian team is Jorge MorrugaraOn the other hand, several football-related figures highlighted its absence from the list. Cateril CapelusAlianza Lima midfielder, who had a great season in the intimate four. After knowing the salaries Eddie Fleischmann I talked about it.

What did Eddie Fleischmann say about Jorge Fossati’s call-up to the Peru national team?

The sports commentator gave his impressions of Jorge Fossati’s Peruvian squad and had a divided opinion. On the one hand, he approved of the calls made to Miguel Trucco, Renzo Garcés, Santiago Ormeno and Jean-Pierre Archimbaud. On the other hand, he questioned the calls made to Jorge Morrugara, Anderson Santamaría and Yordi Reyna. In addition, he stressed that Catril Cabellos should have been taken into account.

“Regarding the call: Santamaría has not performed for a long time; Trauco’s return and Garcés and Archimbo’s calls are correct; Morugara, the substitute in the ‘U’, is not convincing; Catril should have been there; he is not.” “Our understanding about Jordi Reina in the face of great scarcity, insist well on Ormeno”“He wrote on his official account X.

“Garces is already there for Santamaria. Before Morrugara, Concha and Catril Cabellos did well. Before Yordi Reina, I chose Kenji Cabrera or even Ruidiaz,” he added.

Peru squad for 2026 qualifiers

There are 30 players that Jorge Fossati has decided to call up to face Colombia and Ecuador in this double date of the 2026 South American qualifiers.

shooters: Pedro Gallese, Diego Romero and Carlos Casseda.

Pedro Gallese, Diego Romero and Carlos Casseda. Defenses: Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Lopez, Luis Abram, Anderson Santamaria, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garces, Miguel Truco.

Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Lopez, Luis Abram, Anderson Santamaria, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garces, Miguel Truco. decor: Jesus Castillo, Oliver Son, Wilder Cartagena, Renato Tapia, Luis Advincula, Sergio Pena, Jean-Pierre Archambault, Piero Quispe, Andy Polo, and Jorge Morrugara.

Jesus Castillo, Oliver Son, Wilder Cartagena, Renato Tapia, Luis Advincula, Sergio Pena, Jean-Pierre Archambault, Piero Quispe, Andy Polo, and Jorge Morrugara. Fronts: Gianluca Lapadula, Edison Flores, Bryan Reina, Joao Grimaldo, Franco Zanellato, Alex Valera, Santiago Ormeno and Jordi Reina.

Call from Jorge Fossati. Photo: La Bicolor/X

Who are Peru’s absentees in the 2026 qualifiers?

In this final list, 3 historical players of the Peruvian national team were not taken into account: Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva and Andre CarrilloIn the case of “Aladdin” and “Predator”, they are without a team and have not enjoyed continuity in recent months, while “Snake” plays with his club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Paolo Guerrero and Christian Cueva were at the 2024 Copa America with Peru. Photo: Diffusion

Who are the surprises in Jorge Fossati’s call-up to the Peru national team for the 2026 qualifiers?

In this list to play against Colombia and Ecuador, 3 new names appear: Renzo Garces, Jean-Pierre Archambault, Jorge MorugaraIn addition, there are footballers who are returning to the Peruvian national team after a period: Santiago Ormeno, Jordi Reyna, Miguel Trucco, Renato Tapia and Alex Valera.