June 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

People who pay to eat with strangers to fight loneliness

People who pay to eat with strangers to fight loneliness

Phyllis Ward June 11, 2024 6 min read

Image source, Getty Images

At 37 years old, Vinicius Ogawa has adopted a new routine.

He devotes Wednesday and Friday nights to dining with strangers at different restaurants in São Paulo.

He does not choose his companions, let alone the type of restaurant, but these meetings have become special for him.

“They have become moments where I can connect with others. It’s always a surprise, with new people and new stories,” Vinicius told BBC News Brazil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They arrested a “bank robber” in Santa Clara

June 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

González Urrutia leads Maduro in the most reliable presidential election polls

June 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Russia wants to use the election results to destabilize Europe and has called for the resignation of Macron and Schulz

June 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

6 min read

People who pay to eat with strangers to fight loneliness

June 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Tesla investors’ vote on Elon Musk’s pay package is about more than just their money

June 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nadia Ferreira is the new avatar of Alo Yoga

June 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The university hosted the first scientific conference that focused on gender

June 11, 2024 Zera Pearson