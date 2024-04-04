Pemex, among the 12 most polluting oil companies in the world: InfluenceMap

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and seven other Latin American oil companies, including Brazil's Petrobras, are among the companies that have contributed the most to global carbon dioxide emissions. 2 ), according to an analysis by the InfluenceMap think tank released Thursday.

According to this center, 80% of emissions from the Paris Agreement (2016) until 2022 were linked to 57 fossil fuel and cement products, and it also finds that 88% of emissions are linked to a total of 117 products.

The Saudi Aramco oil company tops the list of most polluting companies, with 4.8% of total global emissions, followed by the Russian company Gazprom with 3.3%, the state coal giant Coal India with 3%, and also the state-owned National Company. Iranian Oil Company by 2.8%.

Pemex, which produces 1.0% of emissions, is 12th on the list; The Brazilian company Petrobras, with 0.8%, is in 19th place; Petroleos de Venezuela with 0.6% in 21st place; And Colombian Ecopetrol Company by 0.3% in 59.

Rispoll appears at the bottom, in 50th place, with 0.2% of global emissions; Ecuadorian PetroEcuador, 0.2%, in 75th place; And the Argentine YPF has the same percentage and is in 77th place; And the Mexican cement company Cemex rose by 0.1% to 105.

InfluenceMap reports that more than 72% of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement since the Industrial Revolution can be tracked in a database known as Carbon Majors.

The report released today uses a profile of major carbon companies to determine the contribution of the largest oil, gas, coal and cement producers to global carbon emissions, the main driver of climate change.

