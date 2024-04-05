April 5, 2024

Colleagues burned the face of a young Venezuelan woman in case she was subjected to harassment, which alarmed Peru

April 5, 2024

a Venezuelan student He faces a nightmare after being the victim of an atrocity at his school. The young woman, just 15 years old, suffered burns to 40% of her face, leaving her with devastating physical and emotional consequences.

According to the victim’s mother, the torment began months ago, exactly in December 2023, when her daughter was bullied by a group of female classmates. The situation reached a critical point when the minor was physically assaulted and burned on three separate occasions while she was in the educational institution’s facilities.

The distraught mother reported that although the school authorities had been alerted since the first incident, she had not received an adequate response or concrete measures to protect her daughter. Even after informing the school principal and concerned authorities, the situation has not improved, and the alleged attackers remain at large, without facing the consequences of their actions.

A Venezuelan teenager suffers burns to 40% of her face as a result of bullying at her school in Puente Piedra. (Yasser)

The issue has been brought to the attention of the Local Education Administration Unit (UGEL), but the response so far has been insufficient. The mother regrets that despite the seriousness of the situation, the minor feels abandoned and depressed, refuses to leave her room and avoids contact with others.

