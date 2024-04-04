The unionist platform denounced the continued blockade imposed on his candidacy and the failure to adhere to the Barbados Agreement

He denounced the Democratic Unionist Platform (PUD) this night, Wednesday, April 3, The siege on his candidacy continues in it National Electoral Council (CNE) For the presidential elections on July 28 of this year.

“We condemn that to this day the unionist program does not have a candidate.” The PUD said in a statement published on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The Democratic Union Party revealed the obstacles it has faced since March 21, when it tried to nominate the doctor Corinna UrisWho was unanimously chosen by the democratic forces to replace him Maria Corina Machado.

“In the face of this violation and after exhausting all relevant steps, we proceeded to inform the National Elections Commission, by letter dated March 24, of the blatant violation of our rights and demand the replacement of the deadline for submitting applications that has been violated since its inception.” It is to explain.

The opposition coalition also indicated that it recorded the impossibility of accessing the system throughout the period, “even in the last minutes.”

He explained that on March 26, he registered temporarily Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia As their candidate for election, for the sole purpose of being able to Maintain the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) card.

“Venezuelans and the entire world have clearly denounced these maneuvers, which are nothing more than an endorsement of the unstable minority that Nicolas Maduro represents today.” Platform added.

Finally, they ratified and demanded “their firm commitment to remain steadfast alongside the majority of Venezuelans on the electoral path.” Nicolas Maduro Which meets Barbados Convention Which, among other things, “establishes respect for the candidate chosen by each party.”