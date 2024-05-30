Latest news about the bloody attack in Rafah

Aid entering Gaza has decreased by 67% since May 7, the day after Israel began its attack on Rafah, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“The amount of food and other aid entering Gaza, which is already insufficient to meet growing needs, has declined further since May 7, with a daily average of 58 trucks of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza between May 7 and 28, This compares to a daily average of 176 aid trucks, between 1 April and 6 May,” said the OCHA report published on Wednesday.

Since Israel began its assault on the city on May 6 and took control of the Gaza side of the crossing, aid has been blocked and supplies have piled up in Egypt. Israel and Egypt blame each other for the blockade.

The Rafah crossing was previously the central artery through which aid reached Gaza.

OCHA also said that humanitarian workers face significant barriers to working in Gaza and that the ability of their nutrition partners to deliver services has been hampered “despite a continuing increase in detected cases of malnutrition.”

The report says that “85 percent of children had not eaten for an entire day at least once during the three days preceding the survey.”

“Insecurity and severe restrictions, including access to border areas and restrictions on movement between southern and northern Gaza, continue to create an unforgiving and volatile working environment for humanitarian workers, preventing them from providing vital assistance to hundreds of thousands of people. From people in all All over Gaza.

OCHA also noted that no aid entered Gaza on May 27 and 28 through a US-built pier after part of it was damaged due to bad weather.

Israel previously said it had taken steps to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza after pressure from the United States. But UN officials said progress was slow.