June 24, 2024

Pekingese Wild Tongue Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog Wins $5,000

Winston Hale June 24, 2024 1 min read

He World’s Worst Dog 2024 Already selected. It’s a Pekingese puppy.”wild thong“, is eight years old and has competed five times in the tournament in Petaluma, California.

According to its biodata, the dog was infected with the virus “Canine Distemper” In a rescue foster home.

This virus is a close relative Measles in humans and is easily spread by direct contact with infected dogs. Its effects include dehydration, tonsillitis, pneumonia, convulsions, blindness and muscle tremors.

In “Wild Thand”, it left behind a virus-like effect His teeth never grew And his tongue is always kept out of his mouth. Illness also occurred Muscle disorder on one of its legs.

However, his keepers assure him that he is a “healthy and happy” dog.

The animal was taken home by its owner, Ann Lewis A check for US$5,000 For winning the competition.

Last year, the award The worst dog in the world A hairless Chinese puppy named Scooter took him in. He was rescued from animal control who was going to euthanize him.

The idea for the contest came from a Petaluma, California resident as a way to generate fundraising revenue for the community’s Old Adobe Association, and the Sonoma-Marin Fair has hosted the event since 1988.

